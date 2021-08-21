DPS trooper involved in serious crash near Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — A DPS trooper was involved in a serious crash Friday night near Fountain Hills.

DPS says the incident happened along SR 87 near Shea Boulevard, east of Fountain Hills.

The trooper was reportedly responding to a call when he crashed with another vehicle. Details on how the collision occurred have not been released.

The trooper has been taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

No closures are in place but expect slowing in the area.

