DPS vehicle struck by driver while investigating rollover along US 60 near Power Road

ADOT is reporting lane closures due to a crash near US-60 and Power. Drivers should consider alternate routes or delaying travel.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Apr 26, 2021
MESA, AZ — Multiple lanes are blocked after a crash along US 60 near Power Road in Mesa.

A photo from an Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera shows what appears to be a state trooper vehicle rolled over on its roof near the exit ramp.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers were in the area investigating a rollover crash when the driver of a Toyota sedan struck a patrol car. The force from the crash caused the patrol vehicle to roll.

No troopers were injured during the crash, and the driver of the car that struck the patrol car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m.

DPS says the patrol vehicle did have its lights activated when the crash took place.

Westbound lanes were closed for a short time, but they have since reopened. Click here for current traffic conditions.

