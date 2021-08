PHOENIX — A DPS trooper was hospitalized after being involved in a crash on I-10 near 7th Avenue early Saturday.

Officials say a two-vehicle crash involving a trooper happened just before 4 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver involved in the crash was taken into custody for suspected impairment, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.