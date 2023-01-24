DPS trooper hurt in Loop 202 Santan crash

An Arizona Department of Public Safety motorcycle trooper was involved in a collision on Loop 202 Santan and Power Road Tuesday morning.
DPS says the trooper had minor injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Minor injuries are reported for the other driver in the collision.
