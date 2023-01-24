Watch Now
DPS trooper hurt in Loop 202 Santan crash

ADOT
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jan 24, 2023
An Arizona Department of Public Safety motorcycle trooper was involved in a collision on Loop 202 Santan and Power Road Tuesday morning.

DPS says the trooper had minor injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Minor injuries are reported for the other driver in the collision.

