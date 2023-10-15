Watch Now
DPS responds to deadly motorcycle crash, separate car fire on I-17 near Camelback Road

The car fire was in the northbound lanes and the motorcycle crash happened in the southbound lanes
I-17 and Camelback Crashes
Posted at 1:58 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 16:58:02-04

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a deadly motorcycle crash and a crash that caused a car to catch fire happened at roughly the same time on I-17 in Phoenix.

DPS has confirmed the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of I-17 near Camelback Road is deadly.

They have not provided details on how many people were killed or any information about the victim(s).

At the same time, DPS says they were also handling a four-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-17 in the same area.

No one was hurt in the crash in the northbound lanes.

It's not clear which crash occurred first, or if the crashes are connected.

The crashes remain under investigation.

