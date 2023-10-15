DPS responds to deadly motorcycle crash, separate car fire on I-17 near Camelback Road

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a deadly motorcycle crash and a crash that caused a car to catch fire happened at roughly the same time on I-17 in Phoenix.

DPS has confirmed the motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of I-17 near Camelback Road is deadly.

They have not provided details on how many people were killed or any information about the victim(s).

At the same time, DPS says they were also handling a four-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-17 in the same area.

No one was hurt in the crash in the northbound lanes.

It's not clear which crash occurred first, or if the crashes are connected.

The crashes remain under investigation.