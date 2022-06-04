DPS investigating two crashes along US 93

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating two crashes along US 93 Friday afternoon.

One crash, about 5 miles north of Wickenburg, involved a pickup pulling a trailer and a small sedan. Officials say that the crash was deadly, but did not clarify how many people may have been injured or killed.

The second crash, about 17 miles northwest of Congress, involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. DPS says there are serious to critical injuries in that crash.

Both crashes, one at milepost 193 and one at 171, happened along the stretch of road found to be a hotspot for deadly crashes in previous ABC15 reporting.

US 93 experienced closures due to the crashes, though all lanes reopened at about 5:15 p.m.