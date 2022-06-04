Watch
Traffic

Actions

DPS investigating two crashes along US 93

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 4.46.34 PM.png
AIR15
Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 4.46.34 PM.png
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 20:18:17-04

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating two crashes along US 93 Friday afternoon.

One crash, about 5 miles north of Wickenburg, involved a pickup pulling a trailer and a small sedan. Officials say that the crash was deadly, but did not clarify how many people may have been injured or killed.

The second crash, about 17 miles northwest of Congress, involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. DPS says there are serious to critical injuries in that crash.

Both crashes, one at milepost 193 and one at 171, happened along the stretch of road found to be a hotspot for deadly crashes in previous ABC15 reporting.

US 93 experienced closures due to the crashes, though all lanes reopened at about 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.