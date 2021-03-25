DPS: Impaired wrong-way driver taken into custody along Loop 202 South Mountain

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was taken into custody along Loop 202 early Thursday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say.

Troopers first received news of the wrong-way driver around 2:20 a.m. when the driver was reportedly headed northbound in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain near 17th Avenue.

The driver reportedly self-corrected, but troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation camera operators assisted with stopping the driver in the area.

DPS says the driver showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody just before 3 a.m.

No crashes or injuries were reported during the incident.