DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona

Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass.

When troopers arrived they found a crash with flames.

During the investigation, authorities learned a tractor-trailer exited I-17 at the Sedona exit but failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into a passenger car traveling north on State Route 179.

The driver of the tractor-trailer later told investigators that his brakes had failed.

During the crash, both vehicles went off the highway and down an embankment with the semi coming to a rest on top of the passenger car.

Both vehicles caught fire and the driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out of his own vehicle and was not injured.

Four people inside the passenger car were trapped and died at the scene, according to DPS.

Due to the intensity of the fire, the four victims have not yet been identified.

Impairment was not a factor in this collision, according to DPS.

No other details have been provided.

