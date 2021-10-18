Watch
DPS: Deadly crash shuts down EB Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road

Deadly crash shuts down Loop 101 in Scottsdale
Loop 101 car fire and crash
Posted at 7:00 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 22:47:40-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Department of Public Safety officials say one person has died in a deadly crash on Loop 101 and Hayden Road in Scottsdale Sunday night.

Officials say a motorcycle rider was on the left side of the road with a vehicle or vehicles blocking the HOV lane when another vehicle collided with them, causing one of the vehicles to catch fire.

Loop 101 (Pima) eastbound was closed at Scottsdale Road but reopened around 7:20 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The northbound lanes were not affected.

Officials say the freeway will remain closed at Hayden Road while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

