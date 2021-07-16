DPS: Deadly crash reported on US 93 near Wickenburg

At least one person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck and multiple vehicles on US 93 near Wickenburg Thursday.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the deadly collision caused a closure in both directions on US 93 north of Wickenburg at around 5:15 p.m.

US 93 was reopened at around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.

UPDATE: All lanes are open. https://t.co/nn8uu5QSHq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 16, 2021

Deadly gamble: Crashes and deaths increase on US 93, highway to Las Vegas

Further details surrounding this collision are not yet known at this time.

Deadly crashes have been rising on a 79-mile section of U.S. 93, according to data analyzed by ABC15 investigators.