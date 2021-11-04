DPS: 1 killed in head-on crash near Wickenburg

One person was killed in a head-on crash north of Wickenburg early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred along US-93 near milepost 172, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both directions of US-93 are shut down due to the collision with no estimated reopening time.

Several months ago, the ABC15 Investigators showed how crashes have been increasing for years, and fatalities spiked in 2020 on US 93 from Wickenburg to Wikieup.

The Arizona State Transportation Board approved safety improvements to US 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman, including widening some of the highway to four lanes and installing centerline rumble strips on most of the two-lane section.

According to the Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program , the Arizona Department of Transportation will add centerline rumble strips from milepost 160 to 181, a 21-mile stretch where we've seen the recent fatal crashes.

The US 93 projects are slated to begin construction within the next year.