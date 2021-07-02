DPS: 1 dead, several others injured in crash involving semi-truck in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Crews are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10 in Buckeye Friday afternoon.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes on I-10 near Salome Road at around 1:20 p.m.

The three-vehicle involved an 18- wheel tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

Witnesses on the scene say the tractor-trailer hit a passenger vehicle that burst into flames.

One person in the sedan was pronounced dead, and several other people in the third vehicle have serious injuries, DPS troopers say.

The eastbound lanes are currently closed at milepost 82.