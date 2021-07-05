Watch
DPS: 1 dead in rollover crash on US60 near Ellsworth

ADOT
Ellsworth us60 crash
Posted at 8:08 PM, Jul 04, 2021
MESA, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one man has died after a rollover crash on US60 in Mesa Sunday evening.

Troopers say a white SUV left the roadway and collided with the guard rail near Ellsworth Road.

The vehicle then flipped and rolled onto its roof on the right shoulder of the road.

The driver was extricated and transported to a hospital where he later died.

No other occupants were inside the vehicle.

