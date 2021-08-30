Watch
DPS: 1 dead in crash involving car hauler on I-17 near Pioneer Road

Posted at 4:17 AM, Aug 30, 2021
One person is dead after a crash involving a car hauler along Interstate 17 just north of the Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred along northbound I-17 near Pioneer Road.

A car hauler reportedly detached from the pickup truck pulling it, landed on it, and caused one fatality.

A second person was also in the vehicle and suffered unknown injuries.

No further information is currently available.

