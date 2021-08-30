DPS: 1 dead in crash involving car hauler on I-17 near Pioneer Road

One person is dead after a crash involving a car hauler along Interstate 17 just north of the Valley.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred along northbound I-17 near Pioneer Road.
A car hauler reportedly detached from the pickup truck pulling it, landed on it, and caused one fatality.
A second person was also in the vehicle and suffered unknown injuries.
No further information is currently available.
