Delivery vehicles involved in separate Valley rollover crashes Monday morning

PHOENIX — Two delivery vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in rollover crashes in Phoenix early Monday morning.

The first occurred near 24th Street and Buckeye Road around 5 a.m.

KNXV

Phoenix police say a sedan crashed into a FedEx truck, causing it to roll on its side in the intersection.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. The car driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the truck driver was not hurt.

A collision involving a USPS truck occurred near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road around 6:30 a.m.

Glendale police say a vehicle struck the delivery truck and fled the scene.

The USPS truck rolled during the collision, but no injuries were reported.

It's unclear whether weather conditions were factors in either crash, as measurable rain fell in the Valley Monday morning.