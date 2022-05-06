Deadly wrong-way crash under investigation along US-60 near Wittmann

WITTMANN, AZ — At least one person is dead after a wrong-way collision near Wittmann.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of US-60 near milepost 131.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

DPS did not immediately provide more information about other injuries.

The crash scene and investigation are impacting both directions of traffic, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

*CLOSURE*



US 60 eastbound is CLOSED due to a crash at milepost 129 in Wittman.



The right lane is open in the westbound direction



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #US60 pic.twitter.com/NtxSPr8h8J — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 6, 2022

