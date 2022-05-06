Watch
Deadly wrong-way crash under investigation along US-60 near Wittmann

At least one person was killed in an early morning wrong-way crash near Wittmann.
WITTMANN, AZ — At least one person is dead after a wrong-way collision near Wittmann.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of US-60 near milepost 131.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

DPS did not immediately provide more information about other injuries.

The crash scene and investigation are impacting both directions of traffic, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

