PHOENIX — One person was killed in a rollover crash near the I-17 and I-10 Stack interchange in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the crash occurred on southbound I-17 south of the Stack interchange.

DPS says one person was pronounced dead after the rollover.

All southbound traffic is being diverted onto I-10 at the Stack.

No further information was immediately available.