PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of I-10 have reopened in west Phoenix after a deadly motorcycle crash near 67th Avenue early Saturday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the area near 67th Avenue around 12:45 a.m. for the crash.

When they arrived, they found only the motorcycle was involved in the crash.

It's not clear if more than one person was on the motorcycle.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but it is under investigation.