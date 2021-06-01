Deadly head-on crash shuts down US 93 near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a deadly head-on crash has closed US 93 near Wickenburg Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at milepost 169, in the same area where a driver of a van was hit and killed by a semi-truck last month after veering into oncoming traffic.

DPS says around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the driver of a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck hit each other head-on, causing a deadly crash. It’s unclear how many fatalities have been confirmed in this incident.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of US 93 remain closed while authorities investigate.

US 93 is still closed at MP 170 (25 miles from Wickenburg). No estimated time to reopen; drivers can use alternate routes like I-17 or SR 95.



US 93 is still closed at MP 170 (25 miles from Wickenburg). No estimated time to reopen; drivers can use alternate routes like I-17 or SR 95.

US 93 is the main travel route between Phoenix and Las Vegas. It is also the proposed route for Interstate 11.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, more than $500 million was spent in recent years to improve the highway, including upgrading portions from a two-lane to a four-lane, divided freeway. About 34 miles remain two-lane road.

There have been 35 deaths in vehicle crashes on the highway from Wickenburg to Wikieup in the six-year period from 2015 to 2020, according to data from ADOT and DPS.

There were several years of declining fatalities in this area, then a sharp increase in 2020 when 9 people died.

Congress's fire chief said there are too many impatient drivers and risky passing, especially on the two-lane section shown in red on the map below.

