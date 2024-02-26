DPS investigating deadly wrong-way crash on Loop 202 South Mountain near 40th Street

AHWATUKEE, AZ — A deadly wrong-way crash is under investigation along Loop 202 South Mountain near 40th Street.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the freeway around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

NOW: L-202 SMF eastbound is closed near 32nd Street due to a crash and vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/cKLZcd7tpC — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 26, 2024

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger car. DPS has not confirmed if the passenger car was the wrong-way driver.

At least one person was killed. There is no word on additional injuries.

Images from Arizona Department of Transportation officials showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the fiery crash scene.

DPS says traffic is stopped in the area due to the crash and investigation.

An investigation remains underway.