DPS investigating deadly wrong-way crash on Loop 202 South Mountain near 40th Street

At least one person was killed. There is no word on additional injuries.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Feb 26, 2024
AHWATUKEE, AZ — A deadly wrong-way crash is under investigation along Loop 202 South Mountain near 40th Street.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the freeway around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash involved a semi-truck and a passenger car. DPS has not confirmed if the passenger car was the wrong-way driver.

Images from Arizona Department of Transportation officials showed a large plume of black smoke coming from the fiery crash scene.

DPS says traffic is stopped in the area due to the crash and investigation.

An investigation remains underway.

