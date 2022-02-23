Watch
Deadly crash under investigation on I-10 near 75th Avenue in Phoenix

Deadly crash on I-10 near 75th Avenue
Posted at 10:01 AM, Feb 23, 2022
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 10 in West Phoenix.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, DPS troopers were called to the area of I-10 and 75th Avenue for reports of a crash involving two vehicles in the westbound lanes.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash and say at least one person died as a result of their injuries.

The westbound lanes were shutdown for several hours for an investigation and have since reopened.

