Deadly crash under investigation on I-10 near 75th Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 10 in West Phoenix.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, DPS troopers were called to the area of I-10 and 75th Avenue for reports of a crash involving two vehicles in the westbound lanes.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash and say at least one person died as a result of their injuries.

I-10 WB at 75th: A crash has closed the highway. There is no estimated reopening time. #PHXtraffic pic.twitter.com/mHqnR4tTkW — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2022

The westbound lanes were shutdown for several hours for an investigation and have since reopened.