Deadly crash under investigation near 16th Street and Thomas Road

A pedestrian was struck and killed after the initial crash between two cars
Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash near 16th Street and Thomas Road.
Posted at 6:02 AM, Jun 26, 2023
PHOENIX — One person was killed in a crash near 16th Street and Thomas Road early Monday morning.

Phoenix police say two vehicles crashed around 4:15 a.m., causing one of the vehicles to roll on its side.

A woman crossing the street in a crosswalk was then struck after the initial impact of the involved vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix police are investigating what led to the collision and the intersection is expected to remain closed into at least the mid-morning hours.

