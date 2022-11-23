Deadly crash shuts down westbound I-10 near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A deadly crash has shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred near milepost 186, near State Route 387.
DPS says the crash involves a fatality, but further information on the crash or other injuries was not immediately available.
I-10 westbound is CLOSED in Casa Grande.
The closure is due to a crash at milepost 186 near State Route 387.
Westbound traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road. EB left lane is blocked.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/p012cH8LC4