Deadly crash shuts down westbound I-10 near Casa Grande

A deadly crash has shut down the highway near Casa Grande.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Nov 23, 2022
CASA GRANDE, AZ — A deadly crash has shut down westbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred near milepost 186, near State Route 387.

DPS says the crash involves a fatality, but further information on the crash or other injuries was not immediately available.

