Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Deadly crash shuts down section of Interstate 10 eastbound in Pinal County

One person is dead and two others are hurt, according to DPS
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
police
Posted at 7:03 AM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 09:28:11-05

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A deadly crash has shut down Interstate 10 eastbound in Pinal County Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash took place on I-10 near mile marker 185, north of Casa Grande.

One person has died in the crash. Two others are hurt, according to DPS.

The extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

The victim has not been identified.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at SR 587.

There is no estimated time for the interstate to reopen at this point.

DPS continues to investigate what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo