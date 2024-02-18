Deadly crash shuts down section of Interstate 10 eastbound in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — A deadly crash has shut down Interstate 10 eastbound in Pinal County Sunday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash took place on I-10 near mile marker 185, north of Casa Grande.

One person has died in the crash. Two others are hurt, according to DPS.

The extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

The victim has not been identified.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at SR 587.

There is no estimated time for the interstate to reopen at this point.

DPS continues to investigate what led up to the crash.