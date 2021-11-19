Deadly crash shuts down portion of US 93 near Wickenburg

US 93 is shut down in both directions northwest of Wickenburg after a deadly crash Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the crash occurred near milepost 178.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say around 5:30 a.m., multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

At least one person died in the crash, but it’s unknown what led to the incident.

There is no estimated time for reopening, but DPS expects an “extended closure.”

Unfortunately, this stretch of road is no stranger to serious and deadly crashes.

ABC15 investigators recently did a series of reports on the dangerous roadway.

The Arizona State Transportation Board has also approved safety improvements to US 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman, including widening some of the highway to four lanes and installing centerline rumble strips on most of the two-lane section.