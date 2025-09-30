Deadly crash shuts down portion of US 60 near Gilbert Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a crash along US 60 in Mesa early Tuesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near Lindsay Road.

DPS confirmed one person was killed in the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, but further details were not immediately available.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Gilbert Road, and there is a traffic backup building near the closure, so drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.