Deadly crash shuts down portion of Loop 202 Red Mountain near Priest Drive

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a deadly crash on eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain near Priest Drive.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Monday and involved multiple vehicles, according to the Phoenix Fire Department, which responded to the scene with Tempe Fire Department.

DPS says a Dodge Avenger struck the concrete median and stopped in the HOV lane before getting struck by a Ford Escape.

The driver of the Avenger reportedly ended up on the roadway and was struck by multiple other vehicles.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Fire says four people were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, but DPS says they are not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help to learn more about this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.azdps.gov/tips, referencing incident I24017842.

Both directions of traffic were shut down, but westbound lanes have since reopened. Eastbound traffic continues to be shut down several hours later.

KNXV

Video from the scene showed a large traffic backup with no estimated time for lanes to reopen.

