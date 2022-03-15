Deadly crash shuts down Loop 202 San Tan/I-10 junction

CHANDLER, AZ — A deadly crash shut down a portion of freeway in the southern part of the Valley early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to westbound Loop 202 Santan at the Interstate 10 junction.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the vehicle, a Toyota Avalon, struck the barrier near the freeway ramp and caught fire.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was the only person in the car and died at the scene.

DPS says both the vehicle and the ramp barrier were severely damaged due to the collision and fire.

Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash but the investigation is ongoing.

The area is expected to remain closed into the morning commute.