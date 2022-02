MESA, AZ — A deadly crash early Saturday morning shut down the eastbound lanes of US 60 in the East Valley.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred near Higley Road around 4 a.m.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway at Higley Road. There is no estimated time for reopening.

