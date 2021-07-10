Deadly crash on U.S. 93 near Wickenburg causes major traffic delays

WICKENBURG, AZ — Officials say one person is dead following a crash that caused major traffic delays on U.S. 93 near Wickenburg.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved two vehicles which was first reported early Saturday morning.

The collision caused closures on the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 at the Interstate 40 junction and northbound traffic to be closed at the State Route 71 junction.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes have reopened at I-40 and the northbound lanes have reopened at State Route 71 as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

Crashes and death tolls have been increasing on a 79-mile section of U.S. 93, according to Arizona state traffic data analyzed by ABC15 investigators.

U.S. 93 is the primary route for drivers between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Authorities said drivers should be aware of any remaining traffic and be cautious.

No other details were provided.