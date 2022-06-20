Deadly crash involving pedestrian shuts down portion of Loop 202 Santan

CHANDLER, AZ — A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has shut down a portion of Loop 202 Santan in the southeast Valley.

The incident occurred early Monday morning along eastbound L-202 near McClintock Drive.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials at the scene say a woman was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle crash in the area and got out of her vehicle. When she attempted to cross lanes to get to the median, she was hit by an eastbound driver.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman reportedly took off from the scene but was located and taken into custody.

DPS says the woman died from her injuries.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say eastbound traffic is blocked at McClintock due to the crash.

CLOSED: L-202 Santan EB is closed at McClintock due to a collision. There is no estimated reopening time. #PHXtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 20, 2022

The investigation is ongoing.