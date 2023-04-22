Watch Now
Loop 202 reopened after deadly crash near 32nd Street early Saturday morning

It's unclear why the victim, who has not been identified, was in the roadway
A deadly crash has killed a pedestrian on the Loop 202 near 40th Street, according to DPS.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 11:34:24-04

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on the Loop 202 in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called to the crash involving two vehicles on the L-202 near 32nd Street.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's not known why the pedestrian was on the Loop 202.

No other injuries have been reported.

The highway was shut down in both directions as the crash wass being investigated.

It has since reopened.

