Loop 202 reopened after deadly crash near 32nd Street early Saturday morning

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on the Loop 202 in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called to the crash involving two vehicles on the L-202 near 32nd Street.

The victim has not yet been identified.

It's not known why the pedestrian was on the Loop 202.

No other injuries have been reported.

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes are now open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 22, 2023

The highway was shut down in both directions as the crash wass being investigated.

It has since reopened.