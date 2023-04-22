Loop 202 reopened after deadly crash near 32nd Street early Saturday morning

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on the Loop 202 in Phoenix early Saturday morning.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called to the crash involving two vehicles on the L-202 near 32nd Street.
The victim has not yet been identified.
It's not known why the pedestrian was on the Loop 202.
No other injuries have been reported.
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes are now open.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 22, 2023
The highway was shut down in both directions as the crash wass being investigated.
It has since reopened.