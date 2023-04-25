Watch Now
Deadly crash involving multiple vehicles including semi on I-10 near Buckeye

At least one person has died after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 10 west of Buckeye.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 24, 2023
BUCKEYE, AZ — At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 10 near Buckeye.

On Monday evening, emergency crews were called to I-10 at milepost 105, just west of Buckeye, for a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person has died.

During the initial investigation, authorities learned a semi was pulling a flatbed and jackknifed across all eastbound lanes of I-10.

There is no estimated time for when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

