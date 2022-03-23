Deadly crash involving bicyclist shuts down Loop 202 westbound at 44th Street

PHOENIX — A portion of Loop 202 was shut down at 44th Street overnight due to a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of traffic around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A bicyclist was reportedly hit by a truck east of 32nd Street. The bicyclist died as a result of the crash.

According to information from the scene, the truck stayed at the scene after the collision.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

The Arizona Department of Transportation shut down the freeway at 44th Street for several hours for the investigation.