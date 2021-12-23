Deadly crash involving wrong-way driver closes WB I-10 at 27th Avenue

PHOENIX — A deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down westbound lanes of I-10 at 27th Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the multi-vehicle crash occurred around 1:30 a.m.

DPS said the incident started during a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend in separate vehicles. The boyfriend, driving a pickup truck, attempted to run the girlfriend's vehicle off the road.

The truck driver then spun out and reportedly drove in the wrong direction on the freeway, striking a Dodge Durango. The driver of that vehicle, a man, suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS said the girlfriend involved in the initial incident was not injured when she was ran off the road.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours due to the investigation.