Deadly crash blocks traffic, light rail near 40th and Washington streets

PHOENIX — Police say a deadly crash blocked traffic near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred near 40th and Washington streets, possibly involving a red-light runner, police at the scene told ABC15.
The wreck blocked a portion of the light rail tracks, forcing Valley Metro to begin a bus bridge to transport passengers.
More information about the crash has not been released.
Service Alert: Due to a vehicle collision, light rail tracks are blocked at 40th St/Washington. A bus bridge has been requested to transport passengers between the platforms at 38th St/Washington and 44th St/Washington. #vmservice #phxtraffic— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 30, 2021