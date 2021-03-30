Menu

Deadly crash blocks traffic, light rail near 40th and Washington streets

A deadly crash is blocking traffic and a portion of the light rail tracks.
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 30, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say a deadly crash blocked traffic near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near 40th and Washington streets, possibly involving a red-light runner, police at the scene told ABC15.

The wreck blocked a portion of the light rail tracks, forcing Valley Metro to begin a bus bridge to transport passengers.

More information about the crash has not been released.

