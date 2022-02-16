Watch
Traffic

Actions

Crash sends motorcyclist into oncoming traffic, killing him in north Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Phoenix Police
Posted at 9:56 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:56:48-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in north Phoenix.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the area of Cave Creek and Utopia roads for reports of a crash.

During an initial investigation, detectives learned a man operating a Peterbilt truck made a left turn onto Utopia Road and crashed with a motorcycle that was traveling north on Cave Creek Road.

The force of the crash caused the motorcycle to continue across the roadway into oncoming traffic, striking another vehicle.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 46-year-old Alexander Ventseslavov, died at the scene.

Neither impairment nor speed are believed to be factors in this collision, Phoenix police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bridging the Education Gap in Arizona in every newscast TODAY on ABC15