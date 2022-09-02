Crash sends box truck into power lines, business in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Crews are working to restore power and clean up a busy roadway after a box truck crashed into a business and power poles Friday morning.

The incident occurred along 51st Avenue near Glendale Avenue.

Glendale police say a white car was headed southbound on 51st Avenue when it lost control and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a box truck.

Watch aerial video from the scene below.

Video from the scene showed the truck crashed into the front of a brick commercial building with downed power lines and debris behind it.

An APS outage map shows about 200 utility customers without power in the area. Crews are working at the scene to restore power to those customers.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Fire officials say drivers should avoid 51st Avenue between Orangewood and Glendale while crews clean up the crash site.