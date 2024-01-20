Crash near 19th and Southern avenues leaves three adults and a boy hurt

PHOENIX — Four people are hurt after a serious crash Saturday morning in south Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 19th and Southern Avenues around 9:40 a.m. for a report of a crash.

An ABC15 crew at the scene found two vehicles involved in the crash.

Phoenix police said three adults, two women and a man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person, a child, was also transported from the scene. Their condition is considered to be stable.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Phoenix police are investigating.