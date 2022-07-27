Crash involving semi-truck causes closure on Loop 303

SURPRISE, AZ — Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that left a semi-truck stopped across all lanes of traffic on Loop 303.

At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to Loop 303 near Cactus Road for reports of a crash.

Investigators learned the driver of a passenger car lost control in the rain and hit the semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck swerved to avoid contact and came to a rest blocking the roadway.

It's unclear if anybody was injured.

All lanes were reopened by about 8 p.m.