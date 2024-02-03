Crash involving Phoenix police vehicle leaves two officers hurt Friday night

PHOENIX — Two officers were hurt when their police vehicle was involved in a crash in central Phoenix late Friday night.

Phoenix police say it happened just before 11:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

The police vehicle was traveling northbound on 7th Avenue when another vehicle reportedly failed to stop for a stop sign and caused the crash.

Both officers were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Their injuries are said to be minor.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

Police do not believe impairment played a role in causing the crash.