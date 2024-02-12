Watch Now
DPS investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on US 60 near Rural Road

Crashed vehicles on both sides of the freeway impacting traffic
US 60 Rural crash
Posted at 8:17 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 10:43:36-05

TEMPE, AZ — Officials are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles on US 60 in Tempe Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. along US 60 near Rural Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say nine vehicles were involved in the crash.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

Video from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras at the scene showed several vehicles that were heavily damaged on both sides of the freeway.

A DPS vehicle was among the vehicles struck at the crash scene, but no trooper was in the vehicle at the time. Impairment is being investigated in that portion of the collision, DPS says.

Traffic is slow in the area. Check current travel conditions here.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

