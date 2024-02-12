DPS investigating crash involving 9 vehicles on US 60 near Rural Road

TEMPE, AZ — Officials are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles on US 60 in Tempe Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. along US 60 near Rural Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say nine vehicles were involved in the crash.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries was not immediately known.

NOW: A crash involving several vehicles is blocking lanes in both directions of US 60 near Rural. Consider taking an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/vYrhTN2icr — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 12, 2024

Video from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras at the scene showed several vehicles that were heavily damaged on both sides of the freeway.

ADOT

A DPS vehicle was among the vehicles struck at the crash scene, but no trooper was in the vehicle at the time. Impairment is being investigated in that portion of the collision, DPS says.

Traffic is slow in the area. Check current travel conditions here.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.