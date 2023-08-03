Crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shuts down I-10 westbound near Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers has forced the closure of Interstate 10 westbound near Tonopah Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place just west of the Wintersburg Road exit.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says four tractor-trailers were involved in the crash.

One of the semis caught fire, and DPS officials say that fire may have ignited a nearby brush fire.

DPS says there are injuries but has not provided any more details.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



I-10 westbound is now CLOSED at milepost 98 due to the crash.



Traffic is exiting at Wintersburg Road to detour back onto I-10 westbound.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/xoYFDUVuao — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 3, 2023

I-10 westbound is closed at Tonopah. There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are not affected.