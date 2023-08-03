Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shuts down I-10 westbound near Tonopah

One of the semis caught fire, which DPS says may have sparked a nearby brush fire
Interstate 10 westbound is shut down near Tonopah after four tractor-trailers were involved in a crash Thursday.
I-10 Tonopah semi crash
Tonopah tractor trailer crash
Posted at 12:53 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 16:35:26-04

TONOPAH, AZ — A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers has forced the closure of Interstate 10 westbound near Tonopah Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place just west of the Wintersburg Road exit.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says four tractor-trailers were involved in the crash.

One of the semis caught fire, and DPS officials say that fire may have ignited a nearby brush fire.

DPS says there are injuries but has not provided any more details.

I-10 westbound is closed at Tonopah. There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 are not affected.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!