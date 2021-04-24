Watch
Traffic

Actions

Motorcycle crash prompts closure on Loop 101 Pima at Indian School Road

items.[0].image.alt
ADOT
Loop 101 Pima crash
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 12:48:52-04

Officials are reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle that is causing traffic delays on northbound Loop 101 Pima near Indian School Saturday morning.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident involved a car and a motorcycle.

No other details were provided at this time.

According to ADOT, traffic is exiting and re-entering at Indian School Road.

Authorities are shutting down the eastbound and westbound ramps from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to northbound L-101.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

ADOT says drivers should take a different route due to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.