Motorcycle crash prompts closure on Loop 101 Pima at Indian School Road

Officials are reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle that is causing traffic delays on northbound Loop 101 Pima near Indian School Saturday morning.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident involved a car and a motorcycle.

No other details were provided at this time.

According to ADOT, traffic is exiting and re-entering at Indian School Road.

CLARIFICATION: L-101 NB (Pima) is closed at Indian School Road. Traffic is exiting and re-entering the highway at Indian School. #aztraffic #phxtraffic https://t.co/pbWrLXQsW6 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 24, 2021

Authorities are shutting down the eastbound and westbound ramps from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to northbound L-101.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

ADOT says drivers should take a different route due to the crash.