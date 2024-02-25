Crash involving light rail kills woman, injuries another in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a second woman is seriously hurt after a crash involving light rail late Saturday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 20th and Washington streets just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving light rail.

When officers arrived, they found a black car and a light rail train had collided.

The two women in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver died of her injuries at the hospital. The passenger is reportedly in critical condition.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.