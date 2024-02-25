Crash involving light rail kills woman, injures another in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a second woman is seriously hurt after a crash involving light rail late Saturday night in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 20th and Washington streets just before 11:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving light rail.

When officers arrived, they found a black car and a light rail train had collided.

The two women in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver died of her injuries at the hospital. Police have since identified her as 76-year-old Sandra Barbre.

The passenger remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Police believe that Barbre was either driving west on Washington Street and made a left turn to drive south, or she was southbound exiting I-10 when she crossed in front of the light rail train, causing the crash.

They add that the light rail was westbound, and was proceeding through the intersection on a green light.

The crash remains under investigation.