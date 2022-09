PHOENIX — A crash has forced the closure of Loop 202 westbound at Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

ADOT says the crash took place on Loop 202 near State Route 143, and motorists are being routed off the freeway at Van Buren Street.

ADOT video showed at least two vehicles involved, but there's no word on if there are any injuries.

Motorists are being advised to look for an alternate route if they need to travel through the area.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.