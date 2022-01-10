Crash causes power pole to fall on vehicles near I-10, I-17 split

PHOENIX — A power pole fell on multiple vehicles and downed live wires along Interstate 17 near Interstate 10 Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the initial crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. A sedan reportedly struck a light pole while headed northbound, causing the pole to fall.

The pole fell on up to three other vehicles, but fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

DPS says live power lines were downed during the crash.

No further information was immediately available.