Crash causes power pole to fall on vehicles near I-10, I-17 split

ADOT
Power lines and a pole were downed during a crash Monday morning.
I-10 I-17 power lines down
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:31:07-05

PHOENIX — A power pole fell on multiple vehicles and downed live wires along Interstate 17 near Interstate 10 Monday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the initial crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. A sedan reportedly struck a light pole while headed northbound, causing the pole to fall.

The pole fell on up to three other vehicles, but fortunately, no major injuries were reported.

DPS says live power lines were downed during the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

