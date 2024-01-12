Watch Now
Crash causes partial closure of Grand Avenue near Bethany Home Road Friday morning

Eastbound lanes are not impacted, ADOT says
A multi-car crash caused a Friday morning closure of westbound Grand Avenue near Bethany Home Road.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 07:43:48-05

A multi-car crash caused a partial closure of Grand Avenue (US 60) in Phoenix Friday morning.

The crash occurred before 5 a.m. near Bethany Home Road.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle that was on its side off the roadway and another car with front-end damage.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say westbound lanes are shut down due to the crash with no estimated time of reopening.

More details on the crash and the extent of any injuries were not immediately available. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

