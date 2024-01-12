Crash causes partial closure of Grand Avenue near Bethany Home Road Friday morning

A multi-car crash caused a partial closure of Grand Avenue (US 60) in Phoenix Friday morning.

The crash occurred before 5 a.m. near Bethany Home Road.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle that was on its side off the roadway and another car with front-end damage.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say westbound lanes are shut down due to the crash with no estimated time of reopening.

More details on the crash and the extent of any injuries were not immediately available. Stay with ABC15 for updates.