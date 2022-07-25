PHOENIX — Monday morning rush-hour traffic is being impacted by a deadly crash involving a semi-truck west of downtown Phoenix.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the I-10, I-17 Stack. Arizona Department of Transportation says the crash is blocking the transition ramp from I-17 southbound to I-10 westbound.

Video from the scene showed a semi-truck with extensive damage to its cab. The truck was also jackknifed, blocking the entire exit ramp with its trailer and crash debris.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

DPS says the driver of the truck died from injuries sustained in the crash.

There is no estimated time for the area to reopen and there are heavy delays in the area. Check current traffic conditions here.